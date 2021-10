I’ve tried out candles of every shape, size and smell — we’re talking everything from $4 IKEA vanilla tealights that come in a 30-pack, all the way to a massive $270 Jo Malone candle that I will likely burn for the next decade. The candles I've ended up loving tend to be on the higher end of the spectrum, but most will last you several months at least (or if you’re like me and can’t decide on a single one, you’ll treasure the last dregs of them for years to come.) And if you don’t have the coin saved up to buy one just yet, don’t stress — feel free to bookmark this page for later. There’s nothing wrong with taking your time when it comes to shopping