The design of this candle is a marriage of 17th-century gothic and 21st-century rock and roll. Made in Italy, the gold-engraved labels are produced by the oldest label maker in the country. But what makes this candle so special is its intoxicating scent, which is said to be an ode to Aphrodite, the goddess of love. The scent is unexpected (I guess you could expect that with something that’s meant to smell like poison!) but also strangely comforting. If you like rich colours, luscious velvety fabrics and seductive scents, this opulent candle would be the perfect addition to your boudoir.