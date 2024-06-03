Small-Space Livers & Renters: This Locker Furniture Is The Secret To Your Storage Woes

Though it may have felt delicate when building, all together the metal panels feel strong and sturdy, and it looks amazing, adding a real pop of colour to my blank white box of a rented room. So much more fun than a boring white block from Ikea! I love that now it’s as much of a decor piece as all the trinkets I’ve covered it with. Most importantly though, when it’s empty, it’s far easier to move about than any of my wooden furniture, which means it’s perfect for the renting life. I know that when I come to move, I won’t need to worry about breaking my or my movers’ backs. In fact, I’m already planning to build my Mustard Made collection, adding to it the double Twinny wardrobe locker for my clothes and the single Skinny locker for my work and office bits, or in my bathroom where we have no in-built storage at all.