The days of traipsing through staged showrooms to pick out preassembled furniture that then takes weeks to be delivered are over. They've been replaced by fast, affordable convenience. Mega-retailer Amazon hasn't just transformed the ease with which we're able to shop everything from beauty products to travel accessories to sex toys at the push of an add-to-cart button; it's also created an online furniture warehouse with extensively reviewed stock running the gamut of styles and price points.