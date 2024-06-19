Is A $2000 Mattress Ever Worth It? I Tried Emma Sleep’s Version For A Month To Find Out

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
As a Cancerian, a chronically online girlie and a homebody, I spend the vast majority of time at home in my bed. I am also allergic to the family pets and I can never sit on the couch at home, so my bed has always been a sanctuary for me.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Unfortunately I have had the same mattress from the age of 9 to 24. This mattress has seen me through puberty, both high school and university graduations, three homes, countless seasons of my favourite TV shows and many different bedroom colour schemes. However, over time, the mattress had become crusty, dusty and highly uncomfortable. So when the opportunity to try out a new mattress from Emma Sleep came along, how could I refuse? After all, I am simply a bed rot girl.
The mattress I'm talking about is the Emma Luxe Pro Mattress from Emma Sleep, which normally costs $2,499 for a king single, but is on sale right now for $1,124.55. It's no exaggeration when I say that I have cancelled many recent nights out in favour of staying in and getting cosy under the covers with an audiobook and Pinterest. But let's get into the review.
How quickly did it arrive?
The brand was kind enough to send me the mattress, and I received it within 24 hours of placing the order, which is always a win in my book. I hate the delayed gratification of placing an online order and waiting for ages for it to arrive.
Was it easy to set up?
I actually had fun setting up this mattress, as the package comes with a little plastic cutter that was so fun to use (and that I have since been using for crafting — love something that's multi-use!). The mattress unfurls in front of your eyes, like a butterfly leaving its cocoon.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
From there, I let it sit for a few hours to form up, and then adorned it with my butter yellow bedding and voila! I was able to set it up by myself in just a few minutes and hardly broke a sweat (and I am pretty unfit, so that's a good sign.)
The pros
No joke, I have had some of the deepest sleep of my life over the past month of using this mattress. I also have back issues and have found that my back has been a lot less sore —- but that could be the fact that I've upgraded from a really old mattress.
The mattress itself is soft to the touch, but has a surprising amount of firmness to it after being in it for long stretches of time. It feels really supportive of my neck, shoulders and back.
After a particularly big night out recently, I was bedridden with a hangover for almost 48 hours straight. In my old bed, I would have become uncomfortable and needed a change of scenery, but with this new mattress, I did not leave except to pee or eat.
I watched all of Season 3 of Hacks, read the entirety of Collide by Bal Khabra, had a blast on Stardoll, planned many outfits on Pureple, and designed my birthday party illustrations. And I was comfortable the whole damn time!
I keep thinking about that weekend and romanticising my time spent rotting hungover. To most people, this might sound silly, but for me, it was a rare and precious experience — pretending the rest of the world didn’t exist and just being present, doing what I love in a comfortable and beautiful space.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
I also genuinely think that this mattress is great for cold Australian homes with no proper heating, as it retains heat and keeps me toasty, which is all I want in a chilly Melbourne winter! I'm not sure how it will fare in summer, but I'll update this review once I know.
The cons
It took me a few sleeps to get used to the height of the mattress, given my old one was extremely low. But now that I have gotten used to it, I'm a fan! However, due to the height, some of my bedding is struggling to fit perfectly on the mattress, which is an unfortunate downside.
But truthfully, my biggest complaint is that I struggle to get out of bed in the morning because I am so cosy in my little oasis.
Is it worth it?
The million-dollar question — or more like $2,000 question — is here. My verdict is that if you have the money and are looking for a mattress that you will cherish for years, I would highly recommend it.
Obviously not everyone has a few grand to fork out on a new mattress, but having a good mattress is truly an investment in your health (both physical and mental), as well as your quality of life. Now if you'll excuse me, I plan on lying down in bed, rewatching Bridgerton again!