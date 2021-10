6 Books You ‘Should’ Read That Are Much Easier As Audiobooks

We’ve all got books we meant to read. They're piled on our desks, on our bookshelves and by our beds ; the unloved books we bought with the best of intentions. Some might've been ordered for bragging rights. Others may have been gifted by that all-knowing literary friend for a birthday. Try as we might to get through them, we can't seem to do it. It's not that we don't want to, it's just that some books can feel a little too much on paper. Intimidating, even. Too long, too intense or too heavy to lug around in your handbag. Too emotional or too complex to get into without dedicated concentration. It is in these cases that audiobooks are your saviour. Audiobooks ease the unspoken pressure that fair-weather readers know all too well.