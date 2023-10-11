The 10 Most Anticipated Books Of 2024 To Add To Your Reading List

Picking up a new book and losing yourself between its pages for the afternoon — or into the early hours of the morning — is one of life's simplest pleasures.
In January, Kiley Reid's buzzy new novel Come and Get It will hit shelves, promising to make as many waves as her first book, Such A Fun Age.
Meanwhile, the queen of rom-coms, Emily Henry, is back with another love story full of fun plot twists, and Matt Haig, the author of the international bestseller The Midnight Library, is finally blessing us with his second novel.
From rom-coms, to thrillers, to non-fiction, here are the most anticipated books of 2024, so far.