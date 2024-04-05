Alright, bookworms. We know that our TBR piles are ever-growing at all times, but if you're finding that yours has been getting smaller lately, don't fret, because there are a bunch more book releases coming this April that we just know you're going to devour.
If you're a romantic fiction girlie like most of us here at Refinery29 Australia, you'll be pleased to hear that our overlord, Emily Henry, is finally returning with her fifth book, Funny Story. And no, we're not crying already!
If you fancy something from a local Aussie author, Bri Lee's highly anticipated debut fiction The Work is hitting shelves this month, which is sexy just as much as it is intellectually stimulating.
Or if you're in the mood for something different, Sociopath by Patric Gagne is the talk of the town (well, the world) this month, with a novel that details her own experiences in diagnosis and ultimately seeks to break the stigma associated with sociopathy, or antisocial personality disorder.
Ahead, the best books hitting shelves this April. Happy reading!