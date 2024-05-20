The raw honesty of Palmer’s narrative is a powerful testament to the transformative power of perseverance in the face of life's uncertainties. This insight is something she’s woven into what she calls "tragic serenity,” a concept shared with her by one of her mentors, Dr. Shane Underwood, as she was going through her divorce. (She excitedly shares that she recently had the phrase tattooed onto her body, wryly promising me it’s not a cult, but a reminder to find solace amidst hardship, to accept that both good and bad things will always happen.) Within the idea of tragic serenity lies Palmer’s sage advice to those navigating similar challenges: "Stop placing these arbitrary timelines on where you should be!" Palmer's words are a welcome contradiction to society’s fixation on “linear” progress, as well as a powerful reminder of the importance of embracing the journey, however nonlinear it may be. It’s also a reminder of our authority to take detours, regardless of what society has to say about it.