No, more than the house itself, I miss what it gave me. The freedom to walk around naked. An entire fridge, all to myself. Breakfast in bed as a luxury rather than avoidance strategy (I would rather watch Piers Morgan present Good Morning Britain in his Y-fronts than sit through another YouTube montage of "HilARioUs feminnist FAiLZ!!!!!!" over my cornflakes). When we reminisce about our student days, we forget how young we were; how we couldn’t quite believe there were no adults around to tell us to turn the music down or wash that stack of dirty dishes and so, because we had no real idea what to do with ourselves, we ran around like Kevin McCallister in Home Alone, eating massive bowls of ice cream and trashing each other’s bedrooms.