Often, in the emotional turmoil of a breakup, it’s not always easy to think rationally. To the extent that you can, the first thing you’ll want to do is to understand the state of your shared finances. If you were previously the money manager in your relationship (and even if you weren’t), you’ll want to create a comprehensive list of all your assets and liabilities that your partner can see and edit. This can include everything from bank accounts and credit cards to furniture or a car. Take the time to itemise these shared assets and assign a dollar value to each of them if you can. If you have pets or children together, consider how those responsibilities will affect your finances in the future, and include those costs in your list.