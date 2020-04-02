The ugliest stories I’ve heard could often have been avoided with clear documentation of what was agreed upon. So while it might feel like a strange request, make an effort to document your decision between you and your partner. Some couples keep it simple by sending an email to each other acknowledging their decision and confirming any future responsibilities. Others, especially those with large sums of money on the line, will want to formalize the agreement in a more legally binding way. The important thing here is to remove any confusion and make sure both people understand what they’re agreeing to, now and in the future. If necessary, consider adding some consequences in the agreement if you or your partner don’t follow through on your commitments. That way, if one of you relies on the other’s contribution, you’re not left in a lurch.