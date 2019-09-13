Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Relationships
Relationships
#MeToo Sparked The Next, Great Sexual Revolution
by
Wednesday Martin
Halloween
Looking For A Sexy Couples’ Halloween Costume? We’ve Got You Covered
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Dating Advice
Situationships: The Kinda-Relationship That No One Wants To Be In
by
Erika W. Smith
Dating Advice
You Know About Cuffing Season. Now, Meet Fielding Season
by
Erika W. Smith
Latest in Relationships
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Open Up About Sex After Stormi In Playboy
Erika W. Smith
Sep 13, 2019
Dating Advice
I Got A Love Reading From A Psychic & This Is What It Was Like
Erika W. Smith
Sep 13, 2019
Relationships
The Difficult Reality Of Being Estranged From Your Family
Vicky Spratt
Sep 11, 2019
Relationships
Is It Possible To Be “Good” At Dating?
“I might play ball. But I will never sign that.” – Randall “Pink” Floyd, Dazed and Confused, 1993 There’s a strong possibility that I
by
Shani Silver
Dating Advice
How To Break Up With Someone Without Being An Asshole
Breaking up is hard to do… but sometimes you’ve just got to do it. If it isn’t a positive force in your life, you’re probably better off ending the
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationships
How To Tell It’s Time To End Your Long-Distance Relationship
Long-distance relationships aren’t exactly uncommon — particularly for young people. According to a 2005 study, up to 75% of college students have been
by
Erika W. Smith
Dedicated Feature
Finding Love Online Just Got A Whole Lot Less Intimidating, Thank...
If you’ve ever fraternized with the online dating scene, you probably remember the first time you swiped right. It may have led to a date with someon
by
Emma Banks
Relationships
9 Real Statistics About Long-Distance Relationships
College is starting, which, for many students, means that their relationship is about to change. Over the next few months, many people will experience thei
by
Erika W. Smith
Dating Advice
How To Take A Relationship Break & Not Have It End In Disaster
Twenty-two years after Ross first shouted, “We were on a break!” in an episode of Friends, people are still debating what, exactly, taking a break mean
by
Erika W. Smith
Mind
Why Single Women Don’t Have To Be Nice About Being Single
“You burden me with your questions / You’d have me tell no lies / You’re always asking what it’s all about, / Darlin’ l
by
Shani Silver
Wellness
What Happens When You Talk About Religion On A First Date
There are a few things you don’t bring up on a first date. Your exes. Your favorite acne-fighting hacks. And, usually, religion. But that isn’t the cas
by
Cara Wall
Voices of Disability
I Believe People With Disabilities Can Find Romantic Love — S0 Wh...
One in four adults in the U.S. are living with a disability, but you wouldn't know it given the lack of representation in media, Hollywood, and the wo
by
Keah Brown
Sex
Sexy Summer Fling Stories To Get You In The Mood For Summer Lovin'
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
9 Types Of Kisses & What They Mean
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
LAT: The Relationship Status That More & More Millennials Are Sig...
When Stephanie Purcell decided to change careers from marketing to production, she soon realized that there weren’t many job opportunities in Omaha, Nebr
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
Long Distance Friendships Quotes To Get You Through When You Miss...
by
Molly Longman
Dedicated Feature
The Inherent Sisterhood Of Black Female Friendship
Here's something you already know and have probably experienced firsthand: Making friends as an adult is hard. And beyond that, once you've estab
by
Us
Wellness
First Kisses: They’re Not Always Like What You See In The Movies
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex
Julianne Hough Doesn't Like Her Husband's Toe-Sucking Fetish
Last week, Julianne Hough’s husband Brooks Laich opened up about one of the activities they like to do in bed: toe-sucking. “I do that. My wife really
by
Erika W. Smith
Health Trends
Antinatalism: The Popular Reddit Movement To Stop Procreation
In the August issue of Elle, the singer Miley Cyrus revealed how she feels about having kids in the future. “We’re getting handed a piece-of-shit p
by
Cory Stieg
Relationships
These Are The Dating Apps That College Students Actually Use
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationships
10 Not-Lame Ways To Make Friends In College
While social media has made it easier than ever for college students to figure out where the lit parties are, or gently stalk their assigned roommate befor
by
Cory Stieg
Relationships
Moving Is The Hardest Thing I’ve Done While Single
“There's somethin' wrong, we can't stay still” – Move Bitch, Ludacris, 2001 I once wrote about my rather potent desire to be boyfr
by
Shani Silver
Dating Advice
This Advice Will Make Dating In College So Much Better
A week or two into my freshman year of college, I joined a campus scavenger hunt and ended up in a group with a sophomore boy who stuck near me the whole t
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationships
The Surprising History Behind The Most Popular Wedding Traditions
by
Erika W. Smith
Lonely Girls' Club
26 Different Places Real Women Made Friends As An Adult
by
Jess Commons
Relationships
How Jessica Alba Makes At-Home Date Nights Feel Romantic
After eleven years of marriage, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren still prioritize having just-for-them date nights — even if it’s spending time together at
by
Erika W. Smith
Fandom Fridays
Stanning A Celeb Or TV Show Can Be Fun. But Is It Good For Your M...
In 2017, Danny Pellegrino was living in Los Angeles, performing sketch and standup comedy at venues around the city. Just as his career was just taking off
by
Cory Stieg
Sex
How Breastfeeding Changes Your Sex Life
Breastfeeding means some major changes for your body. Along with producing milk to feed your baby, your breasts will likely become larger and may feel unco
by
Erika W. Smith
Parenting
Whitney Port: How My Friendships Changed After Having A Baby
When I was a kid, I remember thinking that the friendships I had then would last my entire life. I learned phrases such as friends forever and through thic
by
Whitney Port
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted