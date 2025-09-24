My Situationship Breakup Hurt More Than Ending My 5-Year Relationship
The spontaneous, undefined nature of a situationship can mean that you go quickly from speaking to each other every day to being unfollowed, ghosted or blocked without another word.
@robbiesmoonmusic #stitch w/ @GIGI DEE 💙 … “the vacation had it’s wonderful moments but looking back, it could’ve been way better” #metaphor #breakup #relationship #heartbroken #genz #situationship ♬ original sound - Robbie Scott
For people who lack a secure attachment style, a situationship breakup can feel especially painful because it confirms a fear that is developed during early childhood: that someone they care about might unexpectedly one day abandon them, or cannot be depended on.