We Need To Change The Way We Talk About Masturbation

Part of the issue, I think, stems from misunderstanding what penises represent in sex. Men have been told all their lives that their dick is all that is needed to make cishet women climax. They ran with this assumption so hard that some still find it unfathomable that we’d need extra assistance, therefore making it about their masculinity. They have run with it so hard that people do not understand the concept of sex that isn’t centred around dicks. If we want to experience better sex, better orgasms , better foreplay, then we need to understand what else sex can consist of and change the script we’ve adopted, because it’s clearly not working for many of us. Masturbation can be a wonderful addition to your life, either as a single person OR if you’re in a couple. It’s not something you have ‘instead’ of partnered sex; it’s its own separate activity and can be enjoyed alongside the sex you have with other people.