Porn Is The New Sex Ed — Here’s Why That’s a Problem

After untangling my initial experiences in that fated closet as an adult and with the benefit of hindsight, I no longer feel bogged down by the expectations set by porn narratives. So now, with my head tilted back and my mouth in an imperfect O-shape, I pop some M&Ms in my mouth as I reach for the remote. My two favourite brunettes pull up on the screen. My partner sits on the couch next to me and starts playing with my hair — the light tug feels nice on my scalp. Maybe this gentle touch will lead to sex. Maybe not. Either way, I now know who I am, what I like, and who I want to ~do it~ with. The kind of sexual autonomy everyone deserves.