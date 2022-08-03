Skip navigation!
There’s No Sex Without Consent — So Why Aren’t We Learning About It?
by Elizabeth Gulino
Yes, Some Asexual People Masturbate. No, We Don't Need To Explain Why
by Yasmin Benoit
What I Wish I Could Tell Myself As A Baby Queer
by Melanie Whyte
Teens Are Being
Targeted With
Abortion
Misinformation
by Molly Longman
Shan Boodram Wishes She Orgasmed Every Day
by Elizabeth Gulino
How I'm Unlearning My Shame About Sex — One Orgasm At A Time
by Carli Whitwell
I'm 29, I Make $50,000 & I'm A Health Educator
by Refinery29
Is Porn Bad?
by Molly Longman
LGBTQ+
Say More Than Gay: How LGBTQ-Inclusive Education Can Save Lives
Sam Ames
Jul 29, 2022
Health News
She Reported Her Rape To Her College. What Happened Next Left Her Devastated
Molly Longman
Jan 5, 2022
Dedicated Feature
In The Era Of Online Dating, Why Are We Still So Obsessed With Meet-Cutes?
Eliza Dumais
Dec 20, 2021
Dedicated Feature
I’m A Single Mom — & I’m Dating For The First Time Since I Lost M...
In 2008, I married the love of my life. In 2019, I downloaded my first dating app. In the years in between, I built a life with a man who made everything b
by
Elaine Roth
Dedicated Feature
The Future Of Sex Education Is Here — & It Lives On TikTok
Ahhh the TikTok algorithm: She’s mysterious, all-knowing, chaotic — and perhaps more supremely influential than we realize. In the time sin
by
Eliza Dumais
Consent Canada
Consent & Pleasure Go Hand-In-Hand. Why Doesn’t Anyone Talk...
There’s far more to consent than “no means no” — not that you’d know it from what we’re taught in sex ed. Curricula in Canada, the U.S., and wo
by
Farrah Khan
Consent Canada
We Walked Out To Save Sex Ed, But Our Fight Was Just Beginning
There’s far more to consent than “no means no” — not that you’d know it from what we’re taught in sex ed. Canada’s cu
by
Rayne Fisher-Quann
Sex Re-Education
Sex Re-Education
“Why didn’t they teach us this in class?” No matter where you went to school, your sex education curriculum probably didn’t address the things that
by
R29 Team
Wellness
Sex Education In The United States Is Broken, But It Doesn’t Have...
Maddie* remembers walking into a sweaty, small practice gym one morning at Xavier High School, a private Catholic institution in Cedar Rapids, IA, for a un
by
Molly Longman
