There’s No Sex Without Consent — So Why Aren’t We Learning About It?

Elena describes her view of consent at the time as warped, mainly due to the fact that she and her peers were never taught what it actually means (ongoing physical and verbal communication that’s agreed upon between parties and can be withdrawn at any time, in any situation). "We had an understanding that you can say no, but sometimes that's not going to work and we didn’t know what to do next. That's where the education was lacking," she says. Elena says she knew what "serious rape" was (although she recognizes that all forms are serious): the attack from a stranger in an alley, the abuse from a family member, being drugged and taken advantage of at a party or bar. "It was always about avoiding situations, not what to do when you're in those situations or where those lines start to cross," she says.