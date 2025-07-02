Venus In Gemini Is Here — It’s Time For You To Manifest
Life is getting a little lighter from July 4th to 30th, when Venus strolls into the air sign Gemini. We’ll want to be cool, calm, and collected in the upcoming weeks as well as extra communicative about our feelings. We will have a lot to let out and not enough time to do so.
Unfairly, Venus in Gemini gets a lot of hate. The mirror has two faces, but that doesn’t mean that either one is bad. It’s all about perspective during this period, so think about what you wish to manifest. Opening ourselves up to enriching opportunities outside our comfort zone will be exhilarating, so we shouldn’t hold ourselves back. Say “yes” to invites that you usually would decline to cultivate a community with like-minded folks. Be a social butterfly. Spread your wings and fly.
Why do we love Venus and Gemini so much? For starters, we become more curious, playful, and fun. Expressing ourselves will be easier than usual because we can understand our feelings more deeply and, following on from that, communicate those feelings with care and respect. It’s a great time to get to know someone we’ve just met by sharing our aspirations and goals. Venus and Gemini are super optimistic, and we can encourage others to live their best lives and strive for greatness. There is no judgment when Venus is in Gemini since we genuinely want to see others succeed. This isn't an ideal time to commit to endeavors or others because Venus-Gemini wants to be free. No one will want to dominate or control those they care about; instead, they will offer camaraderie and liveliness. As long as the person has a sharp mind and sense of humor, we’ll find that there is an attraction looming beneath the surface.
Obvs, we’ll be yapping nonstop (Venus is in a Mercurial sign). Send the text and the email, just be patient while waiting for a response. Other people aren’t working on our timeline, so it’s not exactly doom or gloom if they take a beat to get back to us. Venus in Gemini can have no chill at moments, creating unnecessary issues that aren’t worth the drama. We’ll have to laugh it off and focus on pursuits that matter..
Watch out for overspending during this transit. Venus in Gemini isn't known to be in tune with bank account statements or credit card bills due to its frivolous and impulsive nature. Picking up the bar tab at happy hour might seem like a charming way to show gratitude, but it’ll leave you in a financial pinch. Make sure you opt to split the bill or send Venmo requests immediately. If possible, try to shop the sales. Don’t blow your paycheck the minute you get it. Save a few dollars to have a safety net.
The next several weeks are going to be interesting when it comes to partnerships and money matters. Venus in Gemini harmonizes with Saturn and Neptune retrograde on July 6th, making us dream of our next vision. The following day, Pluto retrogrades in Pluto, stirring the pot and bringing us power struggles and emotional turbulence. The best advice is to keep your thoughts within your inner circle and to give advice when asked. You don’t need to deal with other people’s messiness instead of your own. On July 21st, Venus squares the Nodes of Destiny, offering us a choice of how to proceed. Venus and Mars in Virgo shake up our desires on July 23rd — send a sexy text to your crush that makes you both blush on that date.
Overall, Venus in Gemini has a big energy that is full of goodness! Dip into it!
