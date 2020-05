The 3 Questions That Make Saying “No” Easier

I hope by now it’s clear that the best thing you can do to improve your life is to say a hard no to most of the self-improvement-related nonsense being thrust upon us every minute of every day. Anything that will eventually make you feel like crap about yourself: no. Anything that feeds self-doubt while eroding your ability to trust your knowledge and instincts: no. Anything that features a moving goal-post: no and no. Saying no signals that we respect our own judgment, our time and energy. We’re setting boundaries when we say no. Not happening underscores this. It turbo-powers your no. It seals the deal. No, this is totally not happening. Added bonus, it makes you sound confident in your decision, especially to your own ears.