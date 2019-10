The Best Weighted Blankets, According To Soothed Reviewers

Weighted blankets are designed for everything from simulating a hug to reducing stress and improving sleep — but, as an anxiety-management solution , they aren't for everyone. At most, the heavy good can serve as a mechanism that provides feelings of support and calm by replicating deep pressure touch ; At least, it can be used as an extra snuggly couch coverup or bed throw. Ahead, we've rounded up the top-reviewed weighted blankets on the market according to customers who are soothed by them IRL — from handwoven velvety knits to glass bead-filled quilted styles and more.