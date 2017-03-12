5 Hacks For A Healthier Week

First time at a pilates class? Try to snag a spot near the middle — that's where you'll have the best view of the instructor and the regulars who know what's up. (Self)
Not all ambient noise is created equally, it turns out. Some people find that "pink noise" — not white noise — is what really lulls them to sleep.
Yes, you need to drink water. But if you're chugging it while eating a large meal, that could lead to some uncomfortable bloating. So feel free to take a break! (Prevention)
If buying all organic everything is stressing you and your wallet, we hear you. So why not let the food come to you with a reasonably-priced box from your local CSA (community supported agriculture) program?
Don't let your hatred of crowds get in the way of your racing dreams! Try a "virtual race" for a challenging run — without the other people. (Well + Good)
Advertisement