Wanting to save money is pretty much the best excuse to get out of doing those things that you know you should do but don't want to — like getting vitamins, signing up for a gym, and ordering from that health food place you saw on Seamless, for example. In a world where avocado prices are rising, boutique workout classes are upwards of $30, and even workout clothes are creeping into splurge territory, it's easy to wonder: Do I have to be a billionaire to be healthy? Thankfully, no.
How much you choose to spend on your health (which includes exercising, seeing doctors, and eating foods) is totally up to you and based on your own cashflow situation. But in reality, you can be a real cheapskate and health conscious at the same time. It just takes a little studying and planning. Think of it like taking the SATs: It seems like an annoying, insurmountable task (that's good for you in the long run), but once you learn the tricks and prepare, it's totally manageable.
Here are some tricks for shopping for groceries, dealing with health insurance, and working out without spending a ton of money.