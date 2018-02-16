Cool Athletic Gear That Won't Set You Back

$50 on groceries. $121 on an unlimited MetroCard. $36 on an evening out. $40 for a monthly gym membership. And let's not even get started on how much we've spent on one too many late-night cab rides. That leaves approximately...not a lot for a cool, varied fitness wardrobe.
We get it: Life's expensive and your athletic gear doesn't always take priority (no judgement on those leggings you've been sporting since 2011). But sometimes, we need a refresh, whether it's to help us refocus and get back in the zone or to replace items that have been worn to death. Let's be real, those bike shorts with holes in unfavorable places should be tossed out. And since you have no room in your budget for these planned or unplanned upgrades, shopping with a strict budget in mind is vital.
Though the athleisure world is dominated by pricey goods, we've rounded up a ton of affordable picks that will help keep you on track without setting you too far back monetarily. Whether you're looking for one new treat yo'self piece or an entirely new gym collection, the 15 pieces ahead will help you get your head in the game.