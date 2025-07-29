Drenched in Denim: Shay Mitchell Models Gap x Béis Travel Collaboration
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Traveling has never been more stylish, thanks to a new, highly anticipated collaboration that’s loading on the tarmac. Viral luggage brand Béis is teaming up with reader-favorite brand Gap on a denim-dominated travel bag and airport outfit collection.
Co-designed and modeled by Béis founder, Shay Mitchell, the 25-piece capsule holds meaning for the actress. “I’ve been wearing Gap since I was a kid, so designing a collection that allows you to express your personal style while on the go feels like a full circle moment,” said Mitchell in a press release. “This line is for anyone who wants to look good, feel good, and travel in style.”
Since Béis is beloved for its chic luggage in trendy colorways, and Gap is known for easy, everyday essentials and effortless denim, the two brands have blended fashion and function for an ideal travel collection.
Some of Béis’ bestselling suitcases have been reimagined in a limited-edition light denim blue color, plus pieces like the weekender and travel backpack are available in actual soft denim. Meanwhile, some of Gap’s apparel styles have been dipped in popular Béis colorways like Berry Pink, and upgraded with details to make travel days more comfortable. Think: convertible cargo pants and even a hoodie with an inflatable neck pillow!
Co-designed and modeled by Béis founder, Shay Mitchell, the 25-piece capsule holds meaning for the actress. “I’ve been wearing Gap since I was a kid, so designing a collection that allows you to express your personal style while on the go feels like a full circle moment,” said Mitchell in a press release. “This line is for anyone who wants to look good, feel good, and travel in style.”
Since Béis is beloved for its chic luggage in trendy colorways, and Gap is known for easy, everyday essentials and effortless denim, the two brands have blended fashion and function for an ideal travel collection.
Some of Béis’ bestselling suitcases have been reimagined in a limited-edition light denim blue color, plus pieces like the weekender and travel backpack are available in actual soft denim. Meanwhile, some of Gap’s apparel styles have been dipped in popular Béis colorways like Berry Pink, and upgraded with details to make travel days more comfortable. Think: convertible cargo pants and even a hoodie with an inflatable neck pillow!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Mitchell stars in this campaign alongside her partner, Matte Babel, and their children, Atlas and Rome, to illustrate the “planning, chaos, and joy of travel,” according to the press release.
“Gap x Béis delivers a modern take on versatile travel wear, brought to life through a digitally led campaign that reflects the built-in memories of traveling with a family,” explained Gap president and CEO, Mark Breitbard, in the release.
So whether you have your own international family vacation planned for the summer… or a road trip with your best friends… or a solo hotel staycation, this collection of travel-ready outfits and bags will get you from A to Z in style.
Gap x Béis ranges between $8 and $128 for apparel and accessories, and $128 and $378 for luggage and bags. Shop the full collection on Gap.com — or luggage and select apparel on Beistravel.com — on August 1 at 9 a.m. EST.
“Gap x Béis delivers a modern take on versatile travel wear, brought to life through a digitally led campaign that reflects the built-in memories of traveling with a family,” explained Gap president and CEO, Mark Breitbard, in the release.
So whether you have your own international family vacation planned for the summer… or a road trip with your best friends… or a solo hotel staycation, this collection of travel-ready outfits and bags will get you from A to Z in style.
Gap x Béis ranges between $8 and $128 for apparel and accessories, and $128 and $378 for luggage and bags. Shop the full collection on Gap.com — or luggage and select apparel on Beistravel.com — on August 1 at 9 a.m. EST.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT