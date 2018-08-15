Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Gap
Fashion
Gap & Old Navy Will Soon Be Separate Companies
by
Channing Hargrove
More from Gap
Dedicated Feature
Want To Make The World Better? Here Are 3 Women Doing Just That
Kelly Agnew
Aug 15, 2018
Fashion
Your Must-Have Spring Shoe Is Only $80
Ray Lowe
Feb 22, 2018
Fashion
From Actress To Designer, The Evolution Of Sarah Jessica Parker
Landon Peoples
Feb 21, 2018
Fashion
SZA Wants You To Stop Dressing “From The Outside”
When SZA was growing up in Maplewood, New Jersey, raised as an Orthodox Muslim, she was not allowed to wear any clothes that prominently displayed logos.
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
For Janelle Monae, Fronting The Latest Gap Campaign Was A "Full C...
Sweater weather is indeed upon us, despite warmer temperatures than we're used to this time of year. That means Gap's latest holiday campaign where they
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Edward Enninful Directs Gap's Star-Studded Campaign
We could all do with a little optimism right now, and super stylist and future British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful has launched a Gap campaign
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
These Are The (Hands-Down) Best Places To Work In Fashion
As it turns out, a career in fashion can be lucrative after all. Just don't expect it to be easy. A recent study by Business of Fashion revealed the top
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Gap CEO Actually Responds To Kid's Letter Asking For More Ge...
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Fashion
These $30 Joggers Are The Beyoncé Of Sweatpants
You know those love-at-first-wear clothing items? The type of piece that you immediately fall for and know you'll never be able to live without? Well,
by
Michaela Rollings
Fashion Week News
This Rock Icon's Daughter Just Might Have The Best Fashion Advice...
When said out loud, "Fashion Week" has a double meaning — and for anyone who's ever been a part of all the action, feeling weak is not only par for
by
Landon Peoples
Stores
You Can Now Buy A Piece Of Gap's Comeback Collection
Update: Select pieces from the collection are now available online and in-stores! Head over to your nearest Gap or the brand's website to relive your
by
Landon Peoples
Shopping
Gap's New Archive Collection Is Selling Out Fast
If you've been obsessively searching for deadstock and vintage wares from your favorite throwback brands, consider the hunt over. That's because Gap just
by
Alison Ives
Shopping
Let This $1,000 Motivate You To Hit The Gym
If your December was anything like ours, you definitely spent more time enjoying passed hors d'oeuvres and Champagne refills than kicking it into high
by
Alison Ives
Stores
Gap Joined Forces With Disney On A Major Collab & You Can Finally...
Attention, Disney fanatics: Gap's collab is rolling out soon and it's packed with garb featuring two of Disney's most iconic characters. The pair-up was
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Celebrity Style
Kate Middleton Makes Gap Look Princess-Worthy
Even a princess can fall into the Gap. While Kate Middleton and husband Prince William were visiting the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, she was
by
Courtney E. Smith
Fashion
There's
Another
Controversial Gap Ad
Gap has already had two ad campaign snafus this year, and the brand is getting heat, again, this time for images distributed in the U.K. The Gap Toddler
by
Ana Colon
Stores
Disney Falls Into The Gap With New Collaboration
Can't afford to snag one of those adorable Disney Coach bags with the Mickey Mouse ears? Don't worry. America's favorite cartoon couple will star in a
by
Cristen Conger
Stores
Gap Made A Major Mistake In This Ad
Hi @gap. We're going to need to talk about this ad. Y'all know that the space shuttle didn't fly until 1981, right? pic.twitter.com/iTHBHPuwTx— Miriam
by
Evette Dionne
Celebrity Style
Update: This Gap Kids Ad Was Pulled After Being Called Racist
Update: Gap is pulling the unexpectedly controversial ad for Ellen DeGeneres' collaboration with the retailer, GapKids x ED. The ad, which stars four
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Stores
Why Gap Is Doubling Down On Activewear (Even For Kids)
Ah, activewear: It's everywhere. It's infiltrated our non-active endeavors, and it's easy (and hilarious) to spoof. So, why shouldn't that insatiatiable
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Celebrity Style
Kanye Is Really, Really Obsessed With Gap, In Case You Didn't Know
You might already know that Kanye West once worked at the Gap; he rapped about it on his 2004 album College Dropout, and he's talked about it in various
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Stores
Update: Gap Has Indeed Ended “On-Call” Shifts
Update: Gap Inc. announced on August 26 that the company will in fact end on-call shifts at all five of its brands (Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy,
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Trends
Now You Can Order Jeans Via Hotel Room Service
Everyone knows that room service makes even the most basic, spaghetti dinner feel like a queenly indulgence. Now, thanks to a partnership between Gap and
by
Leeann Duggan
Fashion
Gap To Close 175 Stores & Lay off 250 Employees
Between the loss of its creative director Rebekka Bay, slumping sales, and a handful of failed brand reinventions, it's no secret that the past couple of
by
Liza Darwin
Stores
Gap Ads Have Finally Gotten Interesting
Whether crafting the perfect pair of straight-fit jeans, lightweight utilitarian jackets, or variations on the striped top, Gap has stayed true to its
by
Liza Darwin
Shopping
What To Buy At Gap For $100 Or Less
As we mature, so does our taste in clothes. Sure, trends of our youth will always resurface (we'd be lying if we said we didn't recently purchase
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Farewell, Piperlime: Gap Inc. Shuts Down Online Business
Gap Inc. has announced today that it is closing its online business Piperlime to focus on boosting sales for its namesake and Banana Republic brands.
by
Raquel Laneri
Shopping
7 LEGIT Sales To Shop This Weekend
This time of year can feel like the worst: dark, boring, and dreary. But, there is hope. It's sale season. That designer bag you've had your eye on since
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
Gap Does It Again With New Must-Have T-Shirts
Gap joined the normcore bandwagon with gusto this season. Its fall campaign features celebrities like Anjelica Huston, Jena Malone, and Elizabeth Moss in
by
Ellen Hoffman
Fashion
Piperlime Says It's Quitting Fur For Good
If you've ever signed even one Change.org petition, you've probably had 100 more arrive in your inbox, hat in hand. "Would you like to make the world a
by
Colleen Barrett
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted