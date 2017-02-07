Story from Shopping

Gap’s New Archive Collection Is Selling Out Fast

Alison Ives
If you've been obsessively searching for deadstock and vintage wares from your favorite throwback brands, consider the hunt over. That's because Gap just dropped its '90s Archive Re-Issue Collection. Inspired by the streetwear movement that's made thrifted gems crucial for any flame-emoji ensemble, the brand is bringing back all the old-school faves — think mock-neck tees, faded denim, and more. Out February 7, this limited-release capsule won't be stocked forever, so don't sleep on it. Swipe right below to see #TheArchiveReIssue finds we can't live without.
