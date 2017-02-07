If you've been obsessively searching for deadstock and vintage wares from your favorite throwback brands, consider the hunt over. That's because Gap just dropped its '90s Archive Re-Issue Collection. Inspired by the streetwear movement that's made thrifted gems crucial for any flame-emoji ensemble, the brand is bringing back all the old-school faves — think mock-neck tees, faded denim, and more. Out February 7, this limited-release capsule won't be stocked forever, so don't sleep on it. Swipe right below to see #TheArchiveReIssue finds we can't live without.
