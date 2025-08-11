Nobody Wants… Period Leaks: Kristen Bell Talks New Knix Underwear Campaign

When asked which of her characters she thinks would proudly wear Knix underwear, Bell says: “All of my characters have been pretty savvy and smart, so I think they would all be wearing them. I think Eleanor Shellstrop would be more reticent and need the whole situation explained to her before she put them on,” she adds, referring to her role in The Good Place.



Speaking on her highly popular rom-com series Nobody Wants This, Bell says: “But Joanne for sure wears Knix. And I can actually say that with confidence because I play Joanne and I've worn them during the show,” before giving us an Easter egg for season two, releasing on October 23. “There is a white dress that makes an appearance. And I will tell you very clearly, I had Knix on underneath that white dress. That is a very true statement.”



So if Knix is good enough for vulnerable sex podcaster Joanne, it’s good enough for us.



In addition to this new campaign, Knix is also expanding into the U.S. with its first New York store this month, which will have activations offering free period products “(one for them and one for a friend) to speak to the sisterhood of this campaign,” according to the release. Plus, the brand will be donating $100,000 to a period-focused organization of Bell’s choosing.