Kristen Bell
Beauty
Why Kristen Bell Let Her Daughter Shave Her Head
by
Rachel Lubitz
TV Shows
Veronica Mars Has A Grudge Against Spring Breakers In New Hulu Teaser
Kaitlin Reilly
Apr 12, 2019
Entertainment
To Stop A Warlord
Author Shannon Sedgwick Davis
Taught Kristen...
Taylor Ferber
Apr 10, 2019
TV Shows
We Asked Kristen Bell For
Good Place
Season 4 Intel & Got This Riddle...
Taylor Ferber
Apr 6, 2019
Pop Culture
Like All Good Couples, Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Made Each Other...
As a fellow January 2 baby (thank you), I empathize with Dax Shepard's plight of having an ill-timed birthday. However, his wife Kristen Bell just made up
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Dax Shepard Denies Cheating On Kristen Bell With Julie Andrews&#x...
How do you solve a problem like Maria's granddaughter selling stories to the DailyMail? If you're Dax Shepard, you issue a cheeky statement on Instagram
by
Rebecca Farley
TV Shows
Everything We Know About The
Veronica Mars
Reboot
Back in the olden days (meaning, you know, like four years ago), the abrupt cancellation of a television series was a tragedy. There was simply no
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Veronica Mars
Fans Should "Brace Themselves" For A Diffe...
As busy as Kristen Bell is promoting the new season of The Good Place and swinging by the United Nations to save the world, she's always got time for her
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Pop Culture
Kristen Bell Lies About Her Kids' Birthday For The Funniest ...
The news seems quite determined to make us feel like we're in the Bad Place right now, so maybe what we truly need is a few minutes of Kristen Bell.
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Pop Culture
Dax Shepard Responds To Kristen Bell Critics Over Her Weed Comment
Few celebrity couples have more openly discussed their ups and downs as much as Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard (see: the entire two hours of the first
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Pop Culture
Kristen Bell Honors Dax Shepard’s 14 Years Of Sobriety In An Emot...
Sobriety is a huge achievement. Fourteen years of sobriety is an even bigger accomplishment, and Kristen Bell is paying tribute to hubby Dax Shepard’s
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
Veronica Mars
Just Scored A Hulu Revival With Kristen Bell
Maybe we really are in the Good Place after all. According to Deadline, a revival of gone-too-soon series Veronica Mars is inching towards reality. Per
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movies
Is Netflix's
Like Father
Based On A True Story?
We know that Netflix's ultra-popular romantic comedy The Kissing Booth was based on a popular Wattpad story turned best-selling novel, and that Set It Up
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
Kristen Bell's Summer Beauty Secret Is Wearing Gloves In The...
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are like America's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — just, well, without all that royalty stuff. They inspire roughly the
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Kristen Bell's Brutally Honest Reflection On Love Is A Must-...
Kristen Bell and her now-husband Dax Shepard since 2007, which means she has at least a decade of long-term relationship knowledge under her belt. What's
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Tech
How To Watch The All-Female Presenters At This Weekend's SAG...
This past December, in the midst of #MeToo but before the rallying call of Time's Up, the Screen Actors Guild Awards made an unprecedented announcement:
by
Madeline Buxton
SAG Awards
All SAG Awards Will Be Presented By Women This Year
At the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, all the presenters will be women. The decision is meant as a response to the recent onslaught of sexual harassment
by
Sarah Midkiff
Pop Culture
The Hilarious Reason Kristen Bell Is A Little Terrified Of Her Ki...
Kristen Bell is a little scared of her daughters right now — or at least, maybe she should be. The Good Place actress shared a hilarious photo on
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Had Such A Low-Key Wedding They Don&#x...
Celebrity weddings can be the talk of the town, or so casual that hardly anyone knows they've happened. For Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, who were married
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Entertainment News
Kristen Bell Just Gave Us A New Reason To Love Musical Theater
Ask a musical theater fan why they love the art form and they'll ask you how much time you have. That's because there are countless reasons, from the
by
Madison Medeiros
Entertainment
Kristen Bell Is Here To Make Awards Shows A Good Place Again
Here at Refinery29, we enjoy Seth Meyers, but we'd be remiss if we didn't point out some of our favorite funny ladies who have our vote for 2018 awards
by
Meagan Fredette
Entertainment News
May We All Be As Happy As Kristen Bell On Roller Skates
When I was a kid, I was terrified of the couple's skate at the roller rink. The 3-minute song forced skaters to literally put themselves in the spotlight
by
Madison Medeiros
TV Shows
The Good Place
Isn’t Going Anywhere Just Yet
We deserve some good news today, don't we? While every other headline has us convinced that Hollywood really is the Bad Place, NBC decided to cheer up
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Pop Culture
Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell Have Different Stories About Their Kid...
Kristen Bell openly admits that her two daughters have walked in on her and her husband Dax Shepard having sex. She told the story on The Talk last Friday
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Kristen Bell Made The Ultimate Mom Sacrifice For Her Halloween Co...
She may play a "bad mom" on screen, but in real life, Kristen Bell would do anything for her kids. Even if that means sacrificing the Halloween costume
by
Meghan De Maria
Entertainment News
The Bad Moms Aren’t Afraid To Talk About Salaries In Hollywood
Here's some shocking news: Putting women in lead roles sells tickets at the box office. Need proof? Please, take a look at Wonder Woman, which grossed
by
Madison Medeiros
Beauty
Kathryn Hahn Gave Her Son A Lavender Bath — & It Went Horribly Wrong
Earlier this year, we wrote about a woman who incorrectly used coconut oil in her bath — only to quickly discover that hoisting herself out of a tub
by
Samantha Sasso
Movies
30 Celebrities Who Refuse To Do Nude Scenes & Why
Nude scenes in movies or television is a thing. It's a complex negotiation of weird costumes and props designed to hide certain body parts and
by
Meagan Fredette
Pop Culture
Kristen Bell Doesn't Totally Believe In Monogamy & You Have ...
Kristen Bell doesn't put on a facade about what her marriage is like. Yes, she and Dax Shepard are in love, but that doesn't mean their relationship is
by
Meghan De Maria
Entertainment
Kristen Bell Says Her Relationship With Dax Shepard Was 'Tox...
Last month, Kristen Bell opened up about how her marriage with Dax Shepard takes a lot of work because they don’t agree on "90 percent of the issues on
by
Olivia Harrison
TV Shows
Kristen Bell Filmed Her Co-Stars Reacting To Her Show’s Big Twist...
Warning: spoilers ahead for season 1 of The Good Place. We all remember where we were when we first saw the absolutely bonkers finale of season 1 of The
by
Kathryn Lindsay
