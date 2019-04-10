It was a setting quite the opposite of glamorous Hollywood. When I ask Bell if being involved made show business culture seem smaller in the big picture, she replies in the negative. "It makes me reminded I’m on the right path,” she says. As Bell sees it, one doesn’t have to suffer to help those suffering. “I would not have the opportunity to [bring attention to it] if I didn’t keep up the fun parts of my job. They’re not binary,” she explains. “You can live a fun, wonderful, good life and also see suffering and be there for people and create positive change and be active in your community. It is not one or the other.”