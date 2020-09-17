The 50 Most Erotic Books You Will Ever Read

At this point, the sexcapades of Fifty Shades Of Grey are starting to feel a wee bit tired. Sorry, not sorry Christian Grey. For those looking to update their shelves with one-handed reads that hit all the erogenous zones, we've put together a list of the 50 sexiest books you will ever read.
Snuggle up with one of these good, good sex books, that spans different decades of sexual exploration. No one needs to know what you do under those covers, but these books all know how to get your heart racing. Sometimes that's by hammering down on taboos like merman sex or orgies that include over a hundred people. There's even a book that spans the length of a single blow job.
This list includes a genderqueer retelling of Peter Pan and a gender-swapped update of Pretty Woman. There are pulpy novels that are straight-up smut (Oh, hello, Anne Rice!) and novels that take an intellectual look at female sexuality. Some will get you off, while others, well, won't. Alissa Nutting's Tampa isn't exactly erotica, but it will definitely make you wonder why Lolita is.
That's kind of the fun of the list. Your kink might not be someone else's, but there is nothing sexier than sex positivity. So cue Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" and start clicking through this slideshow. A one-handed act that will leave your other hand free to do whatever you like.