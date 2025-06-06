These Black Women Authors Are Reclaiming Romance—One Page At A Time

“You are deserving of love and romance, no matter what it is that the media tries to imply. Everybody's idea of romance looks different. Know who you are and what you want, and then ask for it. In my experience, Black women don't ask for what they want in romance because it's always presented to us as if we already don't deserve it. So when we get a little crumb, we're supposed to be thankful as opposed to us saying, ‘I'd like my meal, please.’ I want women to ask for what they want, to stand firm in who they are and know that they are worthy of love.”