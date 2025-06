These Black Women Authors Are Reclaiming Romance—One Page At A Time

“It's really important for women to know ourselves, preferably before we commit to a lifetime partner. If you don't have a strong sense of self, it's very easy to be shaped into what your partner expects. And that's why a lot of my heroines are older. Hendrix, in this book, is 40 years old. She's never been married . She doesn't want children. And [she doesn’t] want a man for the sake of him just being in [her] life. I think the foundation of a romantic relationship starts with self-love. That's why in Soledad's book ( This Could Be Us ), All About Love , was a book that she really leaned into. If you don't have that foundation of loving yourself when you get into a relationship, all those emotions can pull you into a shape that fits the person you're with.”