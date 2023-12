The Cal is a publication with an inconsistent reputation. I would argue that the majority of previous editions were made, not surprisingly from and for a white male gaze , all in the service of art. However, in today's age, it becomes harder to separate the art from the artist. For example, we don’t let Kanye’s politics slide unchallenged because he makes dope ass shoes. By agreeing to partner with Pirelli, was it Gyasi’s responsibility to take on or at the very least, address their baggage? Further, is this something that his subjects like industry legend Angela Bassett and poet Amanda Gorman , famous in their own rights, should be forced to defend? During the press conference, when the artist was asked if he considered previous editions, Gyasi stated that his previous associations of the brand were centred firmly around F1. Nevertheless, this is without a doubt the Blackest issue of the Pirelli Cal that has ever been produced. For more context, this isn’t the first time that The Cal has featured an all Black cast. That honor belongs to photographer Terrance Donovan, who became the first to feature an all Black cast in 1987. The issue included a young Naomi Campbell photographed in Bath and was notably distinct from its predecessors by combining the erotic with the exotic. However, more than a decade later in 2009, Peter Beard shot a myriad of models in the Okavango Delta, Botswana in hopes to shed light on environmental challenges but there was not a Black model featured.