Sandra Cisneros’ The House on Mango Street Went From the Banned-Books List to the Opera

“The fact that they all drove, these women from different walks of life, all of them in a caravan to come here was so moving to me. And they don't even know each other, except through this Latina book club, and their enthusiasm and their willingness to embrace each other and the story was so gratifying for me, was just thrilling,” Cisneros shares. “There was even a woman who came from Los Angeles and she wasn't part of the book club, but they grabbed her and said, ‘Come on, come with us.’ This is what I want to see, an opera where the audience includes my community, including the diversity of faces and people on the stage. That was just beyond my dreams.”