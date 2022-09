Housing Insecurity Is A War — Trauma & All

Though spotty, my memories of a permanent apartment begin in the third grade, but that didn’t last long. I got pregnant when I was 16, and my mother kicked me out when my daughter was four months old because she believed we were possessed by evil spirits. My daughter was welcomed by her paternal grandparents, but I was told there was no space for me. I would have to figure out where I was going to sleep. I spent the next 10 years navigating housing insecurity, government-subsidized housing, and sometimes I stayed in unhealthy relationships simply to have a roof over my head. This move to Long Island was no different. With rents in gentrifying Brooklyn rapidly increasing along with my anxiety , I thought it would be a good idea to save money and maybe be able to afford a home of our own to finally break the traumatic cycle of my past.