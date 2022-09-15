Housing Insecurity Is A War — Trauma & All

As a Puerto Rican writer who came into the exploration of my identity in relation to issues like colonization, displacement, and economic disenfranchisement later in age, I often wonder who my mother and I would have been if we weren’t forced to spend so much of our time trying to survive. I think about the young woman I was having a panic attack at work from the anxiety of survival and how my decisions to stay in unhealthy relationships solely to maintain housing may have impacted my children and their own mental health. I think about the mental health of the families who were torn apart by policies that were never in the best interests of the people. I think about the “cool,” “edgy” Bushwick everyone loves now, this culture that was built on the suffering of Black and Latine people.