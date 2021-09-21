I don’t think I ever really grew up in a lot of ways. I think that you kind of move forward, especially if you come from traumatic experiences; you just kind of keep going. But there is a hope that stays with you for the rest of your life from the moment you decide you are going to stay alive. I always come back to that young girl. I always come back to that Elisabet that’s hopeful. I’m also very protective of younger me. I don’t have a lot of baby pictures. There are no pictures at all that exist of me before the age of 15. I don’t know what I looked like as a child. I relied very heavily on memorizing myself (as a young person) because there was no image of me in a photo. There was no image of me in a television show. There was no image of me in the books that I was studying. There was no image of me anywhere. So the image of me had to be created and ingrained by me. When you sear yourself into your own memory, it (the image) doesn’t really go anywhere. You kind of get to know yourself really intimately because no one else is going to get to know you in that way.