Culture
Loverbar Was A Safe Space For Queer Puerto Ricans; That’s Exactly Why It Got ...
Mercedes Viera
Sep 15, 2021
Culture
The Word “Latinx” IS A Betrayal To Latinidad. That’s Exactly The Point.
J. A. O.
Sep 15, 2021
Beauty
Say Goodbye To Bad Hair Days With Ceremonia’s Newest Launch
Mercedes Viera
Aug 28, 2021
Indie Designers
Meet The Founders Behind The Latina Power Shirts You’ve Bee...
Lifestyle brand JZD is an independently owned Latina e-retail brand with more than 40K followers on Instagram that include celebrities like Eva Longoria, A
by
Angela Bonilla
R29 Career Advice
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez On How Latinas Can Break Free From ...
Once a year, America acknowledges the egregious pay gap in which Latinas earn just 67 cents for every dollar a non-Latinx white man makes. It’s time we i
by
Raquel Reichard
Somos Latinx
For Women Cuban Artists, NFTs Offer A Surprising Opportunity
Earlier this spring, 24-year-old Alejandra Glez became the first — and youngest — Cuban woman artist to completely sell out an NFT drop, earning Glez j
by
Maria Carla Rosal...
Fashion
From Underground To The Runway: Reggaeton’s Influence On Mass Fas...
Reggaeton has exploded into the mainstream, and the fashion industry is opening its doors to the pop icons cementing the genre’s global success. La
by
Frances Solá-Sant...
Somos Latinx
Bad Bunny Left His Mark On Music: Now He’s Giving Young People Th...
Global recording sensation Bad Bunny might be taking a pause on releasing new music (though the overachiever recently released a surprise collaboration wit
by
Brenda Barrientos
Olympics
What Makes Someone Puerto Rican Enough? How About Winning Gold?
A Black South Carolina-born Puerto Rican won the island’s second gold medal ever in the 2020 Olympic women’s 100m hurdles, a moment of pride for many b
by
Adriana Rozas Rivera
Somos Latinx
It’s About Time We Talk About Rosalía & Latinidad
Catalonian songstress Rosalía Vila Tobello, who has graced the covers of Elle, W, and Vogue Mexico, grew up in the landlocked Spanish town of Sant Esteve
by
Michelle Santiago...
Olympics
At 7, Rayssa Leal Went Viral For Skateboarding In A Fairy Princes...
On Monday, 13-year-old Rayssa Leal won the silver medal during the Tokyo Olympics‘ first women’s street skateboarding event. Medaling for Brazi
by
Asia Ewart
Somos Latinx
Two Generations, Two Exile Anthems: Music’s Role in the Protests ...
There are two degrees of separation between Cuba and me. As a second-generation Cuban American, I have been caught in my grandparents’ tumble between the
by
Elisa Baena
Emmy Awards
Yes Ma’am: MJ Rodriguez Just Made Emmy History
Although the heartwarming stories of FX’s Pose have officially come to an end with its recent series finale, there’s still much to celebrate concerning
by
Ineye Komonibo
Somos Latinx
Separated By More Than Just Borders, Cubans Abroad React To The L...
Last Sunday people in Cuba mobilized to protest the worst health crisis in years. Prior to the protests, artists and journalists throughout the country had
by
Maria Carla Rosal...
Somos Latinx
How “Cultural Appropriation” Fears Blur The Line Between Helping ...
When Tatiana Toro first launched OLT Embera, a website that sells artisanal design pieces made by Indigenous groups from her home country of Colombia, she
by
Andreina Rodriguez
Entertainment
Rita Moreno Is “Disappointed” By Her Initial Reaction...
Updated June 17, 2021: Rita Moreno is walking back her controversial response to the In the Heights backlash and apologizing — sort of. Just one day afte
by
Ineye Komonibo
Entertainment
Admit It: You Have A
Huge
Crush On Anthony Ramos Now
The musical spectacular In the Heights is the hot new topic of conversation, with people all over the world discussing the long-awaited film adaptation of
by
Ineye Komonibo
Entertainment
Lin Manuel Miranda Apologizes For The Afro-Latinx Erasure Of
I...
Updated June 15, 2021: Upon seeing that his film had sparked a spirited discourse about anti-Blackness and colorism in the Latinx community, Lin Manuel Mir
by
Ineye Komonibo
Movies
I Loved
In The Heights
— Until The Ending
When I sat in the theater waiting for In The Heights to start, I prayed I wouldn’t be disappointed. My high school musical theater days are the only rece
by
Sydney Clarke
Style
How
In The Heights
Costumes Celebrate the Diversity Of Lat...
In the Heights is a love letter to New York City’s Latinx and Caribbean communities. Based on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2008 Broadway musical of the same ti
by
Frances Solá-Sant...
Movies
For Washington Heights Residents,
In The Heights
Turns A...
I’ve lived in Washington Heights for all 17 years of my life, and I never thought my neighborhood would make it to the big screen. We’re used to th
by
Haily Rosario
Movies
Leslie Grace Used To Question Her Beauty. After
In The Heights...
In the Heights’ breakout star “wants it all”: a big TV show, a Marvel movie, and an expansive tour. She’s willing to shave her head to make it happ
by
Ariana Romero
News
The Lives Of LGBTQ+ Youth In Puerto Rico Are In Danger — More Tha...
A transgender woman, Mila García, was 12 years old when she started conversion therapy in Puerto Rico. Her parents found a love letter she had exchanged w
by
Raquel Reichard
Somos Latinx
Why We Need To Stop Labeling Asian-Latinx Food As “Fusion”
I’m Japanese & Uruguayan, and here's why the term "fusion" obscures the culinary stories of Asian and Latinx communities.
by
Niki Nakazawa
Somos Latinx
How I Created My Own Space In The Interior Design Industry With <...
The L-Suite examines the diverse ways in which Latinx professionals have built their careers, how they’ve navigated notoriously disruptive roadblocks, an
by
Alma Sacasa
Somos Latinx
I’m Undocumented — But I Still Benefit From White Privilege
I was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, and when I was just eight months old, my parents immigrated to the United States. After our move, they had my younger si
by
Jacqueline Delgad...
Movies
Everyone Thought Ana de la Reguera’s
Army Of The Dead Role
When Ana de la Reguera arrived on set for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, some people were surprised to see her. Her character Maria Cruz, had been bille
by
Anne Cohen
Somos Latinx
I Was Taught That Therapy Was “Para Locos” — But The Pandemic Pus...
Eso es para locos. Esta generación… siempre inventando. These are the words I’d hear anytime I mentioned therapy or mental health growing up.
by
Thatiana Diaz
Most Wanted
A Boricua’s Guide To Shopping Local Puerto Rican Brands
by
Mercedes Viera
Somos Latinx
Señoras, Stop Asking When I’m Having Kids — I’m
No...
There’s the saying, “Always a bridesmaid, never a bride.” Well, for me, playing with my Cabbage Patch Kid as a child, I was always the ba
by
Natalie Arroyo Ca...
