Loverbar Was A Safe Space For Queer Puerto Ricans; That’s Exactly Why It Got Raided

I’m part of that community. Leaving Puerto Rico after Hurricane María in 2017, I never got the chance to live out my queer dreams in my homeland. I wasn’t accepted when I came out to my parents at age 18. They pointed to Puerto Rico’s homophobia and transphobia as evidence that life would be hard for me if I kept talking openly about my sexuality and gender identity. “It’s not safe here,” they’d tell me. “You won’t get a job here if you go around saying that,” they warned. So I hid. I didn’t feel truly comfortable being a lesbian until two years ago; and it wasn’t until I moved to Brooklyn earlier this year that I even realized my gender identity might also be different. I think about how much more confident I would have been if I’d had a Loverbar to go to when I most needed it, but I imagine it’s similar to how I felt visiting for the first time as a 24 year old. It’s the safest, happiest, most comfortable I’ve ever felt being me. I felt heard, seen, supported, and — above everything else — celebrated. I never wanted to leave.