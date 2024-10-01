What Does Justice for Marcellus Williams Look Like? Abolishing The Death Penalty

We have been trying to petition our way out of a death machine. We can’t do it alone. If we raise millions of signatures and dollars to only save a handful of people, we are only slapping a band-aid on a gaping hole – and exhausting ourselves in the process. If our political representatives are not also championing a better world, who are they representing? The death penalty exposes the cracks and fissures amongst liberals and progressives. Executives, politicians, and military leaders who poison, hurt, and kill are never held accountable in the same way. Yet, nationwide, we spend so much time, money, and energy on people we’ve decided are “monsters.” If we can’t assert international human rights as the foundation we build upon, we aren’t the nation we think we are.