The Word “Latinx” IS A Betrayal To Latinidad. That’s Exactly The Point.

When people argue that “Latinx” and “Latine” are some great cultural betrayal, it’s difficult for me to stomach that perspective, because I’ve lived and, in many ways, still live a life of perpetual self-betrayal—of being complicit in my own erasure. Part of me wants to respond by stressing how much they’re missing the point, but another part of me, the part which I am more inclined to listen to, believes that “Latinx” is absolutely a betrayal. It betrays anti-Blackness. It betrays Indigenous erasure. It betrays patriarchal violence, queerphobia, transphobia, and transmisogyny. It betrays every relic of colonialism, including white supremacy. For a lot of people who adamantly reject the term “Latinx,” the word absolutely is a betrayal. Their fear is justified because it threatens hierarchies and power distributions this same population materially benefits from. “Latinx” is a protest against those who are willing to go down with the ship: the people who are hellbent on maintaining the oppression of the most marginalized among us in Latin America and the diaspora.