Jenna Ortega Loves Coachella Valley — But Not For The Reason You Think

This year, with headliners like Frank Ocean and Bad Bunny , the latter who is the first Latine artist to headline the festival in its history, the desert will again be turned into a playground and party hub. But for Jenna Ortega , who grew up outside of Palm Springs in La Quinta, Coachella Valley represents the exact opposite: It's home. “It’s somewhere I can take my mind off things and just hang out with friends and family,” she tells Refinery29 Somos in a Zoom interview about her new campaign as the face of Adidas’ spring/summer 2023 collection. “Now that I’ve lived in L.A. a couple years, I think it makes me appreciate the slow pace and the tight-knit community that’s over in the Coachella Valley.”