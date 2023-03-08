Jenna Ortega Loves Coachella Valley — But Not For The Reason You Think

These days, it's music and work that serves as Ortega’s greatest distraction from the madness. “I’m prepping my next couple of jobs so just focusing on that and the characters and the people that I want to build and represent.” As for home, Ortega wants us to know that Coachella Valley is more than just its luxurious and reputable festival. “I’m not sure what it is, but going home to the desert feels like a good reminder that nothing is ever that serious.” She adds: “I’ll always love it there. It’ll always be where I want to run to.”