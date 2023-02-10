Team Unbothered On The Struggle To Secure Beyoncé Tickets

Then, it came down to what section we were going to sit in. At one point, Kayla had 4 tickets in her cart for section 003 (we had no idea what they meant in relation to the stage) but they were 952 pounds each!! Listen, I know I said I would sell a kidney, but I don’t even think my organs are worth that much. Plus, we still needed money to get to London! While we were arguing about getting gold or platinum tickets, we finally got back in the line, and there were only 965 people in front of us in the queue. (A small victory!). However, once we got to the front, the presale code Kayla’s cousin sent didn’t work for me, and tickets were 5,299.74 USD! That was for Sec VIPB, Row F (again, we have no idea what this actually means in relation to the stage). Club Renaissance tickets were going for $1,000, and not to be a snob, but I would like my own seat and some room to myself, not to be in a “club” with a bunch of people during a Beyonce concert. So, we lost out again. But Beyoncé doesn’t give up, so neither did we! When the Toronto presale finally happened a few days later, Kayla got the code (I was waitlisted — Beyoncé, what have I done to forsake you?), and we were all by our phones ready to finally secure our seats! We ended up with 4 seats together, section 113 row 8 in Toronto on July 8th. God (aka Beyoncé) is good. Hallelujah, amen.