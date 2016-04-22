The world has been splashed in purple lights since news broke of Prince's untimely death. It's perhaps fitting, then, that the cast of Broadway's The Color Purple chose to honor "The Purple One" at last night's performance. Their song choice couldn't have been more appropriate: "Purple Rain."
Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, and other cast members of the musical revival paid tribute to Prince by singing his famous hit. Hudson first addressed the crowd, sharing how Prince had invited the cast to an event not long before his death.
"I'm not a speaker by any means," the Oscar-winning star told the audience. "I did not expect to have to speak tonight, but God has his way. As we all know, today we lost a legend. Ooh, Jesus, we lost a legend who was a good friend of mine: Prince, who was dear to all of us. Every single one of us.
"We'd like you all to join us in honoring Prince," she added. "He said his music will live on and he will live through his music, so we want to keep him alive today with this song. I might not get through this, but I will try. Help us out. Can we all do this together?"
As one might expect, the sing-along was emotional and powerful. See if you can get through this without shedding a tear.
