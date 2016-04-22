From Tech Companies To The Weather, Prince Tributes Pour In

Tonight, both the Empire State Building and the Metrodome lit up purple in Prince's honor.
Empire State Building & Superdome lit up in purple to honor #PrinceRIP pic.twitter.com/wC0N9Nl8Sk— LAL Fired Byron Yet? (@iam_MR713) April 22, 2016
Lowry Ave. Bridge will be lit purple tonight as we mourn w/ the world the loss of a true artist & a beloved MN son. pic.twitter.com/y7MWelv1Hd— Hennepin County (@Hennepin) April 21, 2016
#Twolves and #Lynx offices at @600Hennepin are shining purple tonight. pic.twitter.com/IrHUnh0L4l— The Courts (@Twolves_Lynx) April 22, 2016
Fitting that it's raining in Minneapolis today. pic.twitter.com/s5KFurDhHi— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 21, 2016
The Apollo Theater changes its marquee in honor of Prince https://t.co/z5CeC6JkAQ pic.twitter.com/9KWDjg3zMB— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) April 21, 2016
Thanks #GoogleDoodle for the #PurpleRain pic.twitter.com/9MwBt1sris— Cindy Chapman (@CindyChapmanMom) April 22, 2016
Kudos to @Snapchat for this filter! So fitting #RIPPrince #Legend pic.twitter.com/m5ux5AZ30b— Dagmar Haiti (@DagmarHaiti) April 21, 2016
A purple nebula, in honor of Prince, who passed away today. https://t.co/7buFWWExMw pic.twitter.com/ONQDwSQwVa— NASA (@NASA) April 21, 2016
But it wasn't all sad. The happier tributes seem in some ways more like what Prince would have wanted. The weather chipped in, initially raining before breaking into a rainbow over Prince's studio. If it was raining at the same time as the rainbow, that means that there would briefly have been purple rain.
A rainbow has appeared over Prince's studio where hundreds have gathered to mourn his death - @BlakeNBC #PurpleRain pic.twitter.com/ccVdj5Lt3V— NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) April 22, 2016
Awesome video of that Spike Lee street party in Fort Greene tonight honoring Prince. Views from friends apartment. pic.twitter.com/ngRTZweWEj— Carole V. Bell (@BellCV) April 22, 2016
In front of @FirstAvenue, #Prince street party. Via @MPRnews https://t.co/7sMZiCnqYV— Doualy Xaykaothao (@DoualyX) April 22, 2016
The Prince Street Subway station, in New York, has played host to a pair of visual tributes.
Prince Street station, NYC, tonight: pic.twitter.com/SHr5nbGI2y— Maureen Johnson (@maureenjohnson) April 21, 2016
Much like David Bowie's passing earlier this year, Prince's has occasioned a massive outpouring of support. It's important to remember, dearly beloved, that everything's going to be all right.
And @SpikeLee kicks off #PrinceRIP dance party with "Let's Go Crazy" and the crowd goes wild pic.twitter.com/GQ5A65juYe— Richard Madan (@RichardMadan) April 22, 2016