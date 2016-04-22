Story from Pop Culture

From Tech Companies To The Weather, Prince Tributes Pour In

Michael Hafford
Prince has received a mourning fit for a king following his untimely and mysterious death at 57. Not many artists have garnered such an outpouring of grief and tribute. We've offered 10 essential Prince moments and 17 of his iconic fashion statements, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Tonight, both the Empire State Building and the Metrodome lit up purple in Prince's honor.
Lowry Ave. Bridge, in Minneapolis, turned its lights purple in tribute to Prince.
The Twins, Timberwolves, and Lynx offered similar tributes, turning the lights purple.
The Apollo Theater, an iconic venue in Harlem, changed its marquee to mourn Prince's passing.
Tech companies also mourned prince, posting images to their social media or introducing features meant to memorialize Prince. Google offered an animated doodle, a simple yet classy tribute to the Purple One. Purple rain over a purple Google. Not too much, but enough.
Snapchat, in a dramatic reversal from their disastrous Bob Marley filter, offered a Purple Rain filter in tribute.
NASA posted an image of a purple nebula, which kind of looks like Prince wailing on a cosmic guitar.


But it wasn't all sad. The happier tributes seem in some ways more like what Prince would have wanted. The weather chipped in, initially raining before breaking into a rainbow over Prince's studio. If it was raining at the same time as the rainbow, that means that there would briefly have been purple rain.

Spike Lee got in on the act, hosting a block party at which people danced, sang, and listened to Prince music.


First Avenue, in Minneapolis, is hosting an impromptu dance party this evening.



The Prince Street Subway station, in New York, has played host to a pair of visual tributes.


Much like David Bowie's passing earlier this year, Prince's has occasioned a massive outpouring of support. It's important to remember, dearly beloved, that everything's going to be all right.

