Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Michael Hafford
Travel
The Once-In-A-Lifetime Reason You Need To Take Off August 21
Michael Hafford
Aug 17, 2017
Music
Grown-Up Hanson Drops Amazing Acoustic "MMMBop" Cover
Michael Hafford
Jun 25, 2017
US News
Officer Found Not Guilty In Fatal Shooting Of Terence Crutcher
Michael Hafford
May 18, 2017
Entertainment News
Zayn Malik Called Out After Attempted Good Deed
Zayn Malik learned the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished. The ex-Directioner and current Gigi Hadid-dater posted a link to his mom's best
by
Michael Hafford
Drake
Drake Has A Surprising Response To This Paternity Claim From A Po...
Drake's romantic life has been a bit of a hash of late. His rumored relationship with Jennifer Lopez either ended or never began. He ran into ex and
by
Michael Hafford
Pop Culture
Sarah Silverman Reaches Out To Ex Jimmy Kimmel After Son's H...
Sarah Silverman and ex Jimmy Kimmel haven't been together for years, but that doesn't mean she's insensitive to what's going on in his life. Silverman
by
Michael Hafford
Pop Culture
Amy Schumer Loves Tipping Big & Here's Why
Amy Schumer loves leaving big tips for people because she's a nice person. She broke down her proclivity for leaving large amounts of money for the people
by
Michael Hafford
Entertainment News
Fyre Festival Faces Second Class-Action Suit Over Allegedly Impro...
Fyre Festival, billed as an ultra-luxury destination music experience, is facing its second major lawsuit of this week. The first lawsuit seeks $100
by
Michael Hafford
Donald Trump
Howard Stern Says Even Donald Trump Wanted Hillary Clinton To Win
Howard Stern has long been something of a Donald Trump whisperer. The self-proclaimed King of All Media has called Trump a friend, but been a vocal
by
Michael Hafford
Pop Culture
You Need To See What Alexis Ohanian Told
HONY
About Sere...
Humans of New York was at the Met Gala interviewing attendees for Vogue. That seems like sort of a weird move; HONY is nominally about the common man (or
by
Michael Hafford
Emma Watson
Emma Watson FaceTimed With A Fan Just To Tell Her To Study
Emma Watson channelled her roots as Hermione Granger recently. The former Harry Potter star FaceTimed with a student long enough to tell her to study.
by
Michael Hafford
TV Shows
Jimmy Kimmel's Wife Posts Sweet Pic Of Him With Their Son Af...
Jimmy Kimmel made headlines when he nearly broke down in tears describing his infant son's heart surgery. The 13-minute monologue saw Kimmel get
by
Michael Hafford
Kate Middleton
Prince William & Kate Middleton Suing For $1.9 Million In Topless...
Prince William and Kate Middleton are suing six men they say are connected to a 2012 scandal involving topless photos taken of Middleton in secret. The
by
Michael Hafford
Pop Culture
Tina Lawson May Or May Not Know Who Kris Jenner Is & It's Hi...
Kris Jenner and Tina Lawson are probably the two most famous celebrity moms in the world. That's in the sense that they're moms of celebrities, also
by
Michael Hafford
Pop Culture
Priyanka Chopra Says Bullying Once Made Her Flee The U.S. For India
Priyanka Chopra is about to have her moment. The Quantico star will be stepping into a major new role as the villain in Baywatch opposite Zac Efron and
by
Michael Hafford
Pop Culture
Nick Viall, Who Doesn't Want To Be Famous, Wants Us To Look ...
When you're reading this, remember that Nick Viall doesn't want to be famous. Don't worry, if you forget we'll helpfully remind you. Viall, who's been on
by
Michael Hafford
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga's New Music Video Is Driving Some Of Her Fans Nuts
Lyric videos have become massively popular over the last few years because they're massively easy and massively cheap to produce. The only problem is that
by
Michael Hafford
Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt Is A Mainsplainer, Mansplains Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt's taking his time in the sun while on the publicity circuit for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2. We can't complain; almost everything Pratt
by
Michael Hafford
Pop Culture
Ashton Kutcher Explains His Son's Name & Mila Kunis' Ps...
Ashton Kutcher seemingly has an ideal family life. The actor is married to former co-star Mila Kunis and has two kids. There's daughter Wyatt, and much
by
Michael Hafford
Pop Culture
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Touching Message Given To Her By A Flight ...
Gwyneth Paltrow has never been shy about expressing her love for her late father, Bruce Paltrow. Though the director and producer passed away in 2002,
by
Michael Hafford
Wellness
Instagram Superstar Alexis Ren Got Real About Her Issues With Foo...
Alexis Ren has parlayed her beachy vibes into 8.8 million Instagram followers. The teen model is mostly known for her bikini and surf modelling, though
by
Michael Hafford
Movies
Did You Notice That Fictional Tech Company The Circle's Logo...
New tech industry satire The Circle seems to be poking at least a little bit at Uber. The movie, based on the novel by Dave Eggers, is about a tech
by
Michael Hafford
Music
Fyre Festival Offers Apology After Disaster
Fyre Festival, billed as an ultra-luxury destination music experience, was cancelled before it even started. The Ja Rule-fronted event has now offered an
by
Michael Hafford
Living
New York City Has An Ultra-Fancy Public Bathroom
If you're anything like me, you're generally not super excited about having to poop in a public bathroom. Some people hover over the toilet, which seems
by
Michael Hafford
Game of Thrones
Here's How Jaime Could Kill Cersei On
Game Of Thrones
We all know that Jaime Lannister got his nickname, Kingslayer, when he dropped the Mad King like a bad habit. That was after the King, Aerys Targaryen,
by
Michael Hafford
Travel
There’s A Cheeky Trend Happening In Vacation Photos
Butts. We all have them, and there's a new Instagram trend showcasing butts on vacation. Cheeky exploits is both the name of a hashtag and of a
by
Michael Hafford
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum Gave Male Celebrities Stripper Names & They'r...
Channing Tatum is a national treasure. We knew that even before Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL, and now Magic Mike Live! His latest foray into woke bae-dom is
by
Michael Hafford
Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt Just Tweeted The Most Adorable Thing About Missing
There's a reason Chris Pratt is America's boyfriend. Though he won't take pictures with fans, pretty much everything else he does is the best thing in the
by
Michael Hafford
Ellen Degeneres
Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates Coming Out, 20 Years Later
It's hard to imagine, now, a world in which we didn't know that Ellen DeGeneres was a lesbian. But such a time existed, way back in the 1990s. (Remember
by
Michael Hafford
Pop Culture
Scott Disick Dishes On His Secret Engagement To Kourtney Kardashian
Scott Disick is occasionally the most sane person on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. We know that's kind of a weird thing to say about the guy who calls
by
Michael Hafford
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted