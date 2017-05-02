Chris Pratt Is A Mainsplainer, Mansplains Chris Pratt

"I finish my food real fast because I grew up in, like, a prison family. There was never enough seconds for everyone so you always had to finish first so you could get the seconds. And then the next thing I do is I just start looking at Anna's food, and then I just reach over and start taking food off of her plate but she doesn't say anything, and I feel like it might really bother her. My son is just like her, but not conditioned to be so sweet. So when I start taking it he goes, 'Dad! That's my food! You just ate my food, dad!' I'm like, 'Oh, I'm sorry! I didn't even notice I was doing it. Sorry, son.'"