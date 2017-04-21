Story from Pop Culture

Twitter Strongly Disagrees With Chris Pratt's Assessment Of What Hollywood Needs

Shannon Carlin
Photo: Aflo/REX/Shutterstock.
Chris Pratt can't relate to the movies Hollywood is churning out. In an interview with Men's Fitness, Pratt said "the voice of the average, blue-collar American isn't necessarily represented in Hollywood."Pratt said he doesn't "see personal stories that necessarily resonate with me, because they're not my stories," but he believed there was "room for me to tell mine, and probably an audience that would be hungry for them."
Pratt isn't wrong that Hollywood could definitely stand to tell more diverse stories, but Twitter was quick to point out that what Hollywood does have a plethora of right now is movies about straight white men. It left some questioning if Pratt really understood Hollywood's diversity problem.
"Dear Chris Pratt," one person wrote, "there is literally no shortage of movies about blue collar white men. Go home. You're canceled."
"Blue collar white men are literally 90% of protagonists," someone else pointed out. "They are literally all of Chris Pratt's roles."
Some people kept their responses simple to relay their shock: "oh chris pratt nono plz don't why is this happening."
Some also questioned whether the actor was really being honest with himself about his status after box office hits like Guardians Of the Galaxy and Jurassic World. "Chris Pratt has been [a] working actor for almost 20 years," one person wrote. "Blue collar?!?!?"
"So when Chris Pratt says Hollywood doesn't show blue collar," another person wrote, "I feel at the root he's saying 'more rich Whites than working/poor Whites.'"
Others wondered if Pratt's quote was being misinterpreted. "Yes, the media and Chris Pratt believe only white people are blue collar," one person on Twitter wrote.
When all else failed, some just turned this whole thing into a joke. "'The average, blue-collar American worker isn't represented in Hollywood' says Chris Pratt," one person wrote, "who played a shoe shiner on a popular sitcom."
"Chris Pratt repping all the sidelined blue collar dinosaur trainers out there," another joked.
There were those, though, that came to Pratt's defense. "Chris Pratt is [a] wealthy working actor who been in the game for a minute, so I get the resistance to his 'blue collar' statement," one person wrote. "But, at the same time, he feels those are his roots. It's not necessarily wrong to ID with those roots just because you came up." Adding, "I just think the 'outrage' over this is mad extra."
However you feel about Pratt's quote, let's all agree it's never a bad time to have a serious conversation about the kinds of stories Hollywood is ignoring. Preferably, in a forum that allows for more than 140 characters.
