Diversity in Hollywood is much bigger than just the faces featured on camera, of course. When it comes to Oscar votes, of The Academy's more than 7,000 members, women make up only 27% of voters, and people of color make up only 11%. And beyond awards shows, in order to get more diverse stories greenlit and more diverse faces casted, there needs to be more diversity among the people calling the shots. But the entertainment industry is also slacking when it comes to getting people of color — particularly women of color — in positions of power. In fact, on The Hollywood Reporter’s 2016 Women in Entertainment Power 100, just 16 women were Black, and only seven were non-Black women of color. How will we ever see more inclusivity in film when there aren't enough women with the access to represent and speak up for their communities?