Beyond The Hashtag
Movies
Hollywood Needs To Include More Of This
by
Arianna Davis
Beyond The Hashtag is R29’s take on the persistence of racism in Hollywood. Here are signs of hope.
Movies
Why The Success Of
Step
Matters So Much
by
Sesali Bowen
Pop Culture
Why No One Mentions Black Women When They Talk About The Pay Gap In Hollywood
by
Sesali Bowen
Movies
Moonlight
Editor Joi McMillon On Making Movies & History
by
Sesali Bowen
TV Shows
Meet 4 Hidden Figures Of TV Who Are Kicking Ass Behind The Scenes
Arianna Davis
Feb 22, 2017
Beyond The Hashtag
I’m A Latina Actress, But I Want The White Girl Roles
Jackie Cruz
Feb 21, 2017
