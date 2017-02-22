GCK: “Yes and no. Yes in that there are so few shows or comedies about Latinos right now that I want to do right by the community as a whole, but also, I can only tell my specific point of view. I’m a west coast Cuban. It’s different than coming from Miami. It’s different than if you were a Cuban whose parents were placed in Nebraska. So, I’m being really specific about my point of view and I feel like the specificity is what actually makes it more universal, weirdly. Aziz Ansari’s parents episode of Master of None, that resonated with me so much, and I’m not an Asian man or Indian man. I watched that episode and it really made me feel what my parents had gone through. [For One Day At A Time], I wanted to hire a Latino writers' room; my room is not just Cuban writers. We have El Salvadorian writers, we have Cuban, Puerto Rican, Mexican, and we have white guys too and we have German guys and Jewish guys, because I want my show to land with them too. If I’m pitching something in Spanish and the three white guys are laughing, that means that joke can go in my show, because it’s not alienating—not that I need to write for them. Because I also don’t translate, which a lot of people wanted me to talk about. They’re like ‘Why aren’t you doing subtitles when there’s Spanish?’ And I’m like, ‘Because when I was a kid watching [English shows], I didn’t have no subtitles.’ TV wasn’t made for me, and people can Google! People can learn a little Spanish! It’s a beautiful language! (Laughter)”