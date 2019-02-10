Skip navigation!
Arianna Davis
Entertainment
Meet H.E.R., 2019 Album Of The Year Grammy Nominee
Arianna Davis
Feb 10, 2019
Pop Culture
Attention,
Game Of Thrones
Fans — We Just Made Your Halloween
Arianna Davis
Oct 30, 2018
Beauty
Hair Is A Major Obstacle To Exercise For Black Women — But We Ran A 10K Anyway
Arianna Davis
Aug 21, 2018
Beauty
How I Trained For A 10K Without Washing My Natural Hair Every Day
Signing up to train for a 10K with Nike was a crazy idea for me, mostly because I had never run long distance before. Like, ever. The extent of my running
by
Arianna Davis
Beauty
Issa Rae Is Shaking Up The Drugstore Makeup Aisle — & It's A...
Issa Rae is a key player in Hollywood's fight for diversity — bringing Black culture to network giant HBO with her show Insecure and proudly rooting
by
Thatiana Diaz
Music
Meet Kali Uchis, One Of 2018’s Buzziest Artists
The Come Up is Refinery29’s series featuring rising female artists who are as badass and inspiring as their music is. Don't miss our first, second, and
by
Arianna Davis
Work & Money
Debra Lee: How a Legal Clerk Became Head of the BET Empire
In our series This Is 30, Arianna Davis sets out to dispel the idea that turning 30 means it's time to panic. Throughout her own 30th year, she'll sit
by
Arianna Davis
Entertainment
Meet The Aces, The Next Big Girl Band
The Come Up is Refinery29’s series featuring rising female artists who are as badass and inspiring as their music is. Don't miss our first and second
by
Arianna Davis
Pop Culture
Why I'm So Proud Meghan Markle Made The Royal Wedding Unapol...
My father is Black, and my mother is Puerto Rican. As a biracial woman, I'm very familiar with questions like, "What are you?" "But what do you consider
by
Arianna Davis
royal wedding
Actually, Meghan Markle Isn't The First Black Royal Family ...
Update: Meghan Markle wed Prince Harry on May 19 in front of her mother, Doria, her new royal family members, and 600 guests. Read more about the first
by
Arianna Davis
TV Shows
How Starz Is Making History With Its Addictive New Latino Show, <...
In the first two episodes of Vida, flan is its own character. In the pilot, sisters and main protagonists Emma (Mishel Prada) and Lyn (Melissa Barrera)
by
Arianna Davis
Entertainment
What It’s Really Like To Be A Kanye West Fan Right Now
Anyone who knows me knows what an intense, unabashed Kanye West fan I am. So they might’ve found it odd that in the past couple of weeks, I’ve been
by
Arianna Davis
Entertainment
Who Actually Came Up With "Okurr," Cardi B Or Khloé Kardashian?
In case you've missed it, "okay" has recently received a long overdue makeover. The simple word has been transformed from a basic staccato confirmation
by
Arianna Davis
Work & Money
The
Real
Reasons Millennial Women Don't Talk About ...
There are few topics considered more taboo than money. I don’t discuss my salary with loved ones let alone coworkers, and I’d never really given much
by
Arianna Davis
Music
John Legend Just Delivered Your Favorite New Wedding Song & Video
John Legend knows a thing or two about a great wedding song. But while his classics like “All Of Me” and “Ordinary People” are perfect for first
by
Arianna Davis
Politics
Meet The Beyoncé-Quoting Activist Who’s Changing Political Commen...
In our series This Is 30, Arianna Davis sets out to dispel the idea that turning 30 means it's time to panic. Throughout her own 30th year, she'll sit
by
Arianna Davis
Entertainment
How Hayley Kiyoko Became Pop Music's "Lesbian Jesus"
The Come Up is Refinery29’s new series featuring rising female artists who are as badass and inspiring as their music is. Check out our first
by
Arianna Davis
Music
Exclusive: Chloe x Halle's New Video Series & Album Prove Th...
After a mixtape and two popular EPs, Beyoncé's protégés have finally released their first official album. Their debut record The Kids Are Alright —
by
Arianna Davis
Music
Bruno Mars Is The Least Of Our Cultural Appropriation Problems
Bruno Mars has been in the news the past couple of days. And not from a headlining performance or a controversial interview — but, of course, a viral
by
Arianna Davis
Entertainment
This
Love & Hip Hop
Star Won't "Shut Up" About Race
Since the very first episode of Love & Hip Hop's latest franchise edition in Miami in January, Amara La Negra has clearly been the breakout star. When we
by
Arianna Davis
Movies
Please Don't Compare
A Wrinkle In Time
To
Black...
Black Panther has been dominating box offices for four weeks straight, and there's no question that it's still a pop culture phenomenon. This weekend, in
by
Arianna Davis
Entertainment
What It Was Like To
Finally
See A Movie Hero That Looks ...
It was less than five minutes into A Wrinkle In Time that I started crying. It's a vibrant, delightful young adult adventure, so it might sound odd that I
by
Arianna Davis
International Women's Day
Michelle Obama Talks To A Girl From Guatemala About Why Education...
For International Women's Day, Michelle Obama and the Obama Foundation teamed up with Refinery29 to shine a light on the importance and urgency of
by
R29 Editors
International Women's Day
Michelle Obama Talks To A Girl From Ghana About Why Education Is ...
For International Women's Day, Michelle Obama and the Obama Foundation teamed up with Refinery29 to shine a light on the importance and urgency of
by
R29 Editors
International Women's Day
Michelle Obama Talks To A Girl From Chicago About Why Education I...
For International Women's Day, Michelle Obama and the Obama Foundation teamed up with Refinery29 to shine a light on the importance and urgency of
by
R29 Editors
International Women's Day
Michelle Obama Talks To A Girl From Nepal About Why Education Is ...
For International Women's Day, Michelle Obama and the Obama Foundation teamed up with Refinery29 to shine a light on the importance and urgency of
by
R29 Editors
International Women's Day
Michelle Obama Talks To R29 About The Power Of Girls' Education
You don’t need us here at Refinery29 to remind you that this past year has been simultaneously challenging and revolutionary for women. Between the
by
Refinery29
Entertainment
Behind The Scenes On The Magical Set Of
A Wrinkle In Time
At the Santa Clarita, California, filming location of A Wrinkle In Time last February, there was an unmistakable electric aura in the air, as though the
by
Arianna Davis
Oscars
This Year's Oscars Were Embarrassingly White, Male, & Out Of...
At last night's Oscars, the Academy awarded former NBA star Kobe Bryant for his work as the writer and star of the animated short Dear Basketball. His win
by
Arianna Davis
Entertainment
Refinery29 Celebrates 20 Black Women You Need To Know Right Now
Black women are having a moment. We are everywhere, from the vibrant, fictional lands of Black Panther’s Wakanda to the runways of New York Fashion Week
by
R29 Unbothered
